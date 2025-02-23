Gervonta Davis had 1-word response to Shakur Stevenson’s TKO win

Gervonta Davis did not seem impressed by Shakur Stevenson’s win on Saturday.

Stevenson beat Josh Padley by TKO in the 9th round of their fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The win made Stevenson 23-0 and allowed him to retain the WBC lightweight title.

Padley works as an electrician when not boxing and took the fight on extremely short notice. He didn’t have a training camp and only had arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, so fans weren’t too impressed with the win.

Gervonta Davis smiles in the ring after his win over Ryan Garcia on April 22, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Photo Credit: Esther Lin/Showtime

On Monday and Tuesday, he was working his day job as an Electrician.



On Wednesday he signed to fight Shakur Stevenson with just three days notice.



On Thursday he arrived in Saudi Arabia.



On Saturday he gave his all in a world title fight.



👏 Josh Padley appreciation post.… pic.twitter.com/z2dVirw9e2 — bet365 (@bet365) February 22, 2025

Davis also wasn’t impressed. He reacted to the fight with one word: Lol, which is an acronym for “laughing out loud.”

Lol — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) February 22, 2025

Suffice it to say most people were not impressed by Stevenson’s win. Stevenson saw what Davis said and responded via X.

“Stay focused .. Lamont ready to tap that chin,” Stevenson wrote on X.

Stay focused.. Lamont ready to tap that chin https://t.co/VF0WfOEiPr — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) February 22, 2025

Stevenson was referring to Davis’ upcoming fight against Lamont Roach, which is scheduled to take place on March 1. Stevenson was telling Davis that he should worry about his own business, such as his upcoming fight.

Stevenson and Davis have a history of trading barbs online. There has been talk in the past about them potentially facing each other, but that has not happened yet. Perhaps that’s a bout that could materialize in the future, though Davis does not seem to be in any hurry to make it happen.