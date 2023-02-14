Boxer Gervonta Davis needed wheelchair for Super Bowl

Boxing fans have been clamoring for a fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia, but it would appear as though the bout is going to have to wait.

Davis attended Super Bowl LVII on Sunday and was spotted being pushed around in a wheelchair. A TMZ reporter caught up with the 28-year-old and asked if he was injured. Davis said he was “all right” before members of his crew tried to cut the photographer off.

“S— happen all the time. S— be happening,” Davis said.

It is unclear what happened to Davis. Perhaps he is dealing with a minor ailment and was using a wheelchair as a precaution. If the injury is significant, it is highly unlikely that Davis’ fight against Garcia is going to happen within the next few months.

Davis (28-0, 26 knockouts) has been in negotiations for a fight against Garcia (23-0, 19 knockouts). The talks recently hit a snag over one issue, and Davis’ injury could complicate things further.