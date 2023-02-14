 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, February 14, 2023

Boxer Gervonta Davis needed wheelchair for Super Bowl

February 14, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Gervonta Davis smiles

Gervonta Davis talks with the media at the Davis vs Romero Final Press Conference – 05.26.22 / Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Boxing fans have been clamoring for a fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia, but it would appear as though the bout is going to have to wait.

Davis attended Super Bowl LVII on Sunday and was spotted being pushed around in a wheelchair. A TMZ reporter caught up with the 28-year-old and asked if he was injured. Davis said he was “all right” before members of his crew tried to cut the photographer off.

“S— happen all the time. S— be happening,” Davis said.

It is unclear what happened to Davis. Perhaps he is dealing with a minor ailment and was using a wheelchair as a precaution. If the injury is significant, it is highly unlikely that Davis’ fight against Garcia is going to happen within the next few months.

Davis (28-0, 26 knockouts) has been in negotiations for a fight against Garcia (23-0, 19 knockouts). The talks recently hit a snag over one issue, and Davis’ injury could complicate things further.

Article Tags

Gervonta Davis
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus