Girlfriend Anna Monroe done with Floyd Mayweather after photos with another woman?

Floyd Mayweather Jr. stepping out with one of his girlfriends apparently caused some friction for another one of his girlfriends.

Mayweather was photographed with Gallienne Nabila last week. She was wearing a large ring that had some thinking it may have been for an engagement.

Mayweather insists he is not engaged, but the photos alone were enough to bother one of his other girlfriends.

According to The Sun, Anna Monroe, who thought she was Floyd’s fiancee, was “devastated” by the photos. She reportedly is telling friends that she is “done” with him. The Sun claimed in January that Mayweather proposed to Monroe, but he recently denied the engagement.

Something may have turned for Mayweather though. He asked Monroe to move out while he prepared for his June boxing exhibition match against Logan Paul. She does not have any references to Mayweather on her Instagram profile. She also has moved back into her old apartment, according to the report.

Mayweather has four children by two women and has never been married. The 44-year-old retired from professional boxing with an undefeated 50-0 record. He continues to fight in lucrative exhibitions here and there.