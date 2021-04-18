Jake Paul knocks out Ben Askren in first round

Jake Paul wasted no time knocking out Ben Askren in their boxing fight on the Triller Fight Club in Atlanta on Saturday night.

Fans who tuned in for the show got to watch hours of entertainment between the musical acts and fights. But the main event itself didn’t last long. Just minutes into the first round, Paul landed a big right hand that knocked Askren down.

Askren beat the 8-count, but the referee decided he could not continue.

The video clip contains profanity from the announcers, so beware.

Paul, a 24-year-old social media sensation, is now 3-0 as a fighter. He also knocked out Nate Robinson viciously in his previous fight.

Askren, 36, was an Olympic-caliber wrestler and former MMA champion. This was his first ever pro boxing fight, and it didn’t go well. Or, based on the money he’s making, maybe it went great for him.