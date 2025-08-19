Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. jailed in Mexico after being deported from U.S.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has been deported from the United States, and the professional boxer is now in custody in his native country.

Chavez was turned over to authorities in Mexico on Monday after he was in U.S. custody for 46 days, according to TMZ. The 39-year-old has been transferred to a high-security prison in Hermosillo, which is a city in the Mexican state of Sonora.

Chavez was arrested by the United States’ Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on July 2. Authorities have said Chavez has ties to the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico and that his tourist visa expired in Feb. 2024.

Chavez had filed an application for lawful permanent resident status in April 2024. The application was based on his marriage to a woman who is a U.S. citizen, and who is connected to the Sinaloa Cartel through a previous relationship with a now-deceased son of cartel leader “El Chapo.”

In December, Chavez was labeled by the U.S. government as an “egregious public safety threat.” It is unclear which charges he is facing, but some of the allegations against him include that he has trafficked weapons, ammunition and explosives.

Chavez, who is the son of famous former boxer Julio Cesar Chavez, has gone 54-7-1 (1 no contest) during his boxing career. His arrest in the U.S. came just four days after his fight with Jake Paul, which Chavez lost by unanimous decision.

An attorney representing Chavez had issued a strong statement about the ICE detainment, but Chavez is now in custody in Mexico.