Manny Pacquiao to face Errol Spence on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas

Manny Pacquiao on Friday officially announced his next fight.

The Filipino legend will take on Errol Spence on Aug. 21 in Las Vegas. Pacquiao made the announcement on social media.

This is a great fight for the fans, but not so great news for Mikey Garcia.

Pacquiao announced in February that he was preparing for his next fight. There were rumors about him facing Terence Crawford, but that fell through. Then it looked like he might face Garcia. Now, it seems like they were just keeping Garcia on the hook as they negotiated with Spence.

This is as tough of an opponent as Pac-Man could find.

Spence, 31, is 27-0 with 21 KOs. He is younger and in his prime. This will be a tough fight for Pacquiao, who has not faced an opponent since 2019. Spence defeated Danny Garcia via unanimous decision in December.