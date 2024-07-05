Ryan Garcia issues statement after being expelled by WBC

Ryan Garcia has issued a response to the fallout from the recent comments he made about certain social and religious issues.

On Thursday, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said he was expelling Garcia over comments the 25-year-old had made on social media. Sulaiman announced his decision via a post on X. Garcia reacted to the decision with a statement of his own on social media Friday.

“Let me get this straight I’ve actually supported black communities. Have taken racism from Tim Bradley calling me a zoo animal on ESPN. And turn the other cheek but I’m racist bc everyone was drunk and saying s— people say all the time including black men,” Garcia wrote (edited by LBS for profanity). “If you get triggered by a word that means you are too sensitive.

“God knows my heart and how I would protect black children till the day I die. I was speaking against black on black crime. They took everything out of context. Including the musilim (sic) part I spoke against pedo activity in every religiousn (sic) and How I don’t stand for that.”

On a recent audio chat stream on X, Garcia talked about some social and religious issues, such as the Palestine-Israel conflict. Garcia views himself as a Christian and calls the Israelites God’s chosen people. Garcia also talked about protecting young children and disagreed with Muslims who defend having sexual relationships with younger teenage women, saying “f–k Muslims that r-pe little kids.”

Garcia went on a livestream on Instagram later in the day and showed no remorse over his opinions.

Garcia had already been serving a 1-year suspension from the WBC for a positive drug test after his fight with Devin Haney in April. He was also arrested on felony vandalism charges last month following an incident at a hotel.

Last month, Garcia claimed that he was retiring from boxing. His actions signal that he is committed to that decision.