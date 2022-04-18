 Skip to main content
Chase Briscoe, Tyler Reddick had incredible interaction after race

April 18, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Chase Briscoe and Tyler Riddick spin out

Tyler Riddick was less than a full lap away from the first NASCAR Series Cup win of his career on Sunday night when Chase Briscoe caused him to spin out. Many drivers would have been irate over the situation, but Riddick had a refreshing outlook after his second-place finish.

Riddick led 99 of 250 laps in what was the first ever dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Briscoe tried to slide past Riddick on the inside of turn three on the final lap, but he spun out and took Riddick’s car with him. That allowed NASCAR veteran Kyle Busch, who was in third at the time, to steal the win.

If Riddick was angry, he did not show it. He told FOX Sports after the race that he should have done a better job of not letting Briscoe get so close to him. Briscoe came over during the interview to apologize, and the two drivers had an awesome exchange.

Briscoe also tweeted about the crash after the race. He said he appreciated Riddick being so understanding.

The race was only the second Cup race on a dirt track. It was stopped multiple times due to rain, and many drivers did not seem to fully understand the rules. While the night was marred by confusion, Riddick would have loved to pick up his first career win. Rather than flipping out like we have seen other drivers do, he took responsibility for coming up just short. That is rare to see in racing.

