Chase Elliott had minor mishap right after winning race

Chase Elliott had a funny mishap right after winning the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Elliott led 97 of the 260 laps in the race to get his first Cup Series victory on his home track. He held off Corey LaJoie and won the race under caution in the final lap.

After taking home the win, Elliott did a burnout, which cost him some air in his tires.

NBC’s crew pointed out that the left rear tire on Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet was flat.

Chase Elliott ended up with a flat tire after celebrating his win pic.twitter.com/rf78h9jiwV — Larry Brown Sports (@larrybrownsport) July 11, 2022

The tire became flat at just the right time.

Now Elliott joins his father Bill as the only Georgia-born drivers to win a Cup Series race at Atlanta. Elliott is the points leader in the Cup Series through 19 races.