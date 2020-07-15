Chase Elliott thrilled over ‘electric environment’ in Bristol after winning All-Star Race

Chase Elliott pocketed a $1 million prize after winning the NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennnessee on Wednesday night, and he was thrilled about the fan support he received.

Elliott led for 60 of the 140 laps and held off Kyle Busch for the win. At least 20,000 fans were in attendance for the exhibition and cheered on the 24-year-old driver after his victory.

“There’s nothing like Bristol. There’s nothing like the lights here. There’s nothing like racing here. I’ve never won here — what a race to do it. There’s not feeling like it, nothing like it,” Elliott said in his post-race interview with FOX. “Bristol is an electric atmosphere that is unlike any other that we go to.”

Elliott has been named the NASCAR Cup Series most popular driver for two years in a row and has seven Cup Series wins to go along with his first All-Star Race win.

Elliott and his father Bill Elliott join Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. as the second father-son tandem to win the All-Star Race.