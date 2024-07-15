Corey LaJoie defends himself over issue with Kyle Busch

Corey LaJoie was not in an apologetic mood following his involvement in a multi-car incident during Sunday’s Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa.

The Spire Motorsports driver spun out Richard Childress Racing’s Kyle Busch following a restart with 40 laps to go in The Great American Getaway 400.

LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevrolet made contact with the left rear of Busch’s No. 8 Chevrolet, causing the latter to spin wildly into a bunched-up field.

Busch ended up with a DNF and finished 32nd, while LaJoie placed 19th.

LaJoie spoke to the media about the incident after the race. The 32-year-old stated that he felt like he took a calculated gamble that just didn’t pay off.

“I’m sure [Kyle Busch] is mad. I’m sure there were guys that got caught up that were mad, but I didn’t feel like it was a bonehead move. I had a run. I got to the left rear. He blocked it twice. And the second time he spun himself out.”

LaJoie’s explanation probably wouldn’t fly with Richard Childress, who had some harsh words for the Spire driver after the race.