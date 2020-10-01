Danica Patrick says dating standards ‘off the charts’ after Aaron Rodgers split

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers called off their relationship after nearly two years together back in July, and the former NASCAR driver has a warning for the next guy she dates — better bring your “A” game.

Patrick touched on her relationship with Rodgers during an appearance on “The Rachel Hollis Show on Quibi” this week. While she didn’t mention the Green Bay Packers star by name, Patrick did talk about what she learned from “the last relationship.” She said her needs have changed significantly since.

“The next guy has his work cut out for him because my intuition, my standards, my boundaries, my wants and needs are like off the charts because I’ve gotten to know me so much more,” Patrick said. “It’s going to be so much more narrow and specific. I think that’s the challenge with a relationship is — and I said this at the beginning of the last relationship — you either grow together, one grows and one doesn’t, or you grow apart.”

That almost sounds like a warning to Patrick’s future boyfriend. Whoever that lucky guy may be can thank Rodgers.

Patrick and Rodgers dated for nearly two years. We’ve seen Patrick fire back at some trolls on social media since the split, and she has been fairly open in discussing it.

While Rodgers has said very little publicly about the breakup, he seemed to address it this week with remarks that some interpreted as a swipe at Patrick.