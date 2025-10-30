Amazing photo of Lando Norris 4-wide at Mexican Grand Prix

Lando Norris easily cruised from pole position to capture victory at the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday, and an awesome photo from the race has emerged. A photo showing Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen going four-wide into turn one at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City captured the excellence of the drivers involved in the race.

Look at how close Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen were into turn one in Mexico 🤩🤯 pic.twitter.com/mcXRdAZtf8 — Formula God (@formula1god) October 29, 2025

There is virtually no space between them, and they are all navigating that track at extremely high speeds without crashing.

Norris was out in front in that image. He ended up winning to regain first place in the drivers’ championship with 357 points. Leclerc took advantage of the virtual safety car to finish second. He was able to hold off Max Verstappen, who finished third.

Despite lacking pace all race and even claiming that he would need other cars to retire in order to earn a podium spot, Verstappen was able to get back into contention for second place near the end of the race, but ultimately finished 3rd. Finishing again behind Norris and Verstappen was Oscar Piastri, who despite starting seventh, was able to finish fifth.

Piastri now sits in second in the drivers’ standings with 356 points. Verstappen is behind them with 321 points.

Outside of the battle for the drivers’ championship, Ollie Bearman finished fourth, which marks the highest finish of his rookie season.

Only 36 points separate first and third place in the drivers’ standings. With Piastri and Norris continuing to battle, the door remains open for Verstappen’s fifth drivers’ championship.