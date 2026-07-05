Charles Leclerc wins British Grand Prix in dramatic fashion

Charles Leclerc on Sunday won his first British Grand Prix, giving him his first P1 finish in almost two years.

After overtaking Kimi Antonelli on the opening lap at Silverstone Circuit, it seemed as though Leclerc would give up the lead on lap 42. However, mechanical issues combined with a 5-second penalty forced Antonelli to drop several places and end up in P16. Consequently, Antonelli now only leads Russell by 25 points in the drivers’ standings.

Finishing behind Leclerc in second was George Russell, who looked as though he would finish off the podium after experiences a puncture on lap 34. Lewis Hamilton finished third.

In somewhat of a mixed-bag result for Red Bull, Max Verstappen crashed out of the race on lap 49 despite being in P3, while Isack Hadjar finished fifth.

For only the second time this season, Mercedes failed to finish on top of the podium. Races in Belgium and Hungary remain for Ferrari, Red Bull, and McLaren to try to score more points before F1’s mandatory summer break from July 27th to August 20th.