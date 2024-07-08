John Force’s daughter provides encouraging update on his recovery

John Force’s daughter Brittany shared an encouraging update on the recovery of the legendary race car driver.

Brittany Force posted a picture of her father surrounded by family, accompanied by a positive update on his recovery. Brittany reported that her father is making “some great progress” but will require time in a rehabilitation center.

“Thank you everyone for your ongoing prayers for my dad after his accident in Richmond,” Brittany Force wrote. “My family and I have seen the outpour of uplifting words and support over the last couple of weeks and we are so appreciative of you all. It truly means so much to us.

“My dad has made some great progress here in Virginia, but he still has a long road ahead. The next step is getting him moved to a rehabilitation center.

We are so blessed to be a part of this amazing racing community. Nobody is tougher than my dad, and I know it will be everyone’s support that helps him get through these next steps in his recovery.”

Force was involved in a frightening accident two weeks ago in which his car exploded in a fiery explosion. The 16-time NHRA champion suffered a traumatic brain injury and a fractured sternum as a result of the crash, and spent time in the intensive care unit. Previous statements have warned that Force still faces a “long road to recovery” but has been able to walk with assistance and converse with friends and family.