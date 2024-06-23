 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, June 23, 2024

John Force’s daughter provides update after his scary crash

June 23, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
John Force smiling

Jun 9, 2024; Bristol, TN, USA; NHRA funny car driver John Force during the Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

John Force’s daughter provided an update Sunday after her father was involved in a scary crash during an NHRA event.

Force’s Funny Car caught fire due to an engine explosion and smashed into a wall at Virginia Motorsports Park on Sunday. The incident was a very frightening one, as the car was completely smashed up by the time it came to a stop.

Force’s daughter Brittany said her father was going to be “okay,” and that she had held his hand while traveling in the ambulance with him after the crash.

The NHRA issued its own statement, noting Force was “alert” after the crash before being transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation.

The 75-year-old Force actually won the race prior to the explosion. It ranks as one of the worst crashes in the 16-time NHR champion driver’s career.

Article Tags

Brittany ForceJohn Force
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus