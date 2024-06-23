John Force’s daughter provides update after his scary crash

John Force’s daughter provided an update Sunday after her father was involved in a scary crash during an NHRA event.

Force’s Funny Car caught fire due to an engine explosion and smashed into a wall at Virginia Motorsports Park on Sunday. The incident was a very frightening one, as the car was completely smashed up by the time it came to a stop.

Just now seeing John Force's crash. One of the biggest of his career. He was alert and NHRA says he's at hospital for further evaluation. Not as bad as his Dallas crash of '07, but super scary. He was 58 then. He's 75 now. Get well, champ. pic.twitter.com/1gwZN4jb52 — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) June 23, 2024

Force’s daughter Brittany said her father was going to be “okay,” and that she had held his hand while traveling in the ambulance with him after the crash.

Comment from @BrittanyForce on her father John Force following his round 1 accident at the #VirginiaNats: "My dad's going to be okay, I was in the ambulance with him holding his hand. He's one of the toughest people I know, so he'll bounce back like he always does." — Noah (@MightyMack03) June 23, 2024

The NHRA issued its own statement, noting Force was “alert” after the crash before being transported to a local medical facility for further evaluation.

The 75-year-old Force actually won the race prior to the explosion. It ranks as one of the worst crashes in the 16-time NHR champion driver’s career.