Lando Norris disqualified from Las Vegas GP

Both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were disqualified post-race from the Las Vegas Grand Prix for using illegal plank wear.

F1 rules state that that planks must be no less than 9mm. However, upon inspection of the cars after the race, both McLaren cars were found to be below the threshold.

McLaren tried to appeal to the FIA stewards that due to the weather and shortened race schedule, (the race was on Saturday instead of the usual Sunday), there was not enough time for them to test and properly adjust the vehicle height. The steward remained unconvinced and stated that no provisions for those circumstances currently exist. Disqualification was upheld.

As a result of the disqualification, Mercedes unexpectedly was awarded a double podium with George Russell sliding into P2, and Kimi Antonelli sliding into P3.

Additionally, Norris, who was originally in a secure spot to win his first driver’s championship in Qatar, is now in a precarious spot. He now sits at 390 points with just a 24-point lead over both Verstappen and Piastri. Any critical errors by McLaren in Qatar could potentially see Verstappen unseat Norris for first place in the drivers’ standings.

Two races and a sprint remain and the battle for the drivers’ championship seems to be wide open.