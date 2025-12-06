Larry Brown Sports

Former NASCAR driver Michael Annett dies at 39

Michael Annett wearing a hat
Nov 6, 2021; Avondale, AZ, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Michael Annett during the Xfinity Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Former NASCAR driver Michael Annett died Friday at the age of 39.

JR Motorsports, Annett’s racing team, confirmed his death on Friday evening. The team called him “a key member of JRM” and offered their thoughts and prayers to his family.

NASCAR also issued a statement on Annett’s death, saying the driver “represented our sport with integrity and the passion of a true racer.”

No cause of death was announced as of Saturday.

Annett spent the bulk of his career driving for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, though he also spent three years racing regularly on the NASCAR Cup Series. He won his only race at the national level by winning the season opener at Daytona in 2019, the only Xfinity Series win of his career.

The 39-year-old had last raced in 2021. He suffered a series of injuries to his right femur, and he opted to retire from full-time competition at the end of that season. He retired with 95 top-10 finishes in what was then known as the Xfinity Series out of 321 total races.

