Lando Norris takes control of Drivers’ Championship with wins in Sao Paulo

Lando Norris took control of the drivers’ championship by winning both the sprint race and grand prix at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Track in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

With Oscar Piastri crashing out of the sprint race and finishing fifth after being assessed a 10-second penalty for colliding with Kimi Antonelli, Norris now leads Piastri by 24 points.

Also struggling this weekend was Max Verstappen, who finished fourth in the sprint and crashed out of qualifying in Q1. Taking advantage of a penalty loophole, Verstappen started from the pit rather than P16 after his car was outfitted with a new power unit and floor.

The gamble paid off for Red Bull as Verstappen was able to battle his way through the grid and finish P3 on the podium.

Not to be overlooked by the championship battle among Norris, Piastri, and Verstappen was Kimi Antonelli, who finished second, his highest finish in his rookie season. In doing so, Antonelli tallied 122 points, which breaks Lewis Hamilton’s record of 109 points for most points scored by a rookie in their debut season.

Next up is the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where both Red Bull and Mercedes are projected to have better race pace. Three races remain. Verstappen will need to win the race, and have Mercedes and/or Ferrari drivers finish ahead of both McLaren drivers, if he is to maintain any chance of winning his fifth drivers’ championship.