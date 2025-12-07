Lando Norris wins his first F1 drivers’ championship

Lando Norris on Sunday won his first F1 drivers’ championship after finishing third in Abu Dhabi.

Despite closing the gap over the last several races and even winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Max Verstappen was two points shy of securing his fifth title. Finishing behind Verstappen in the standings was Oscar Piastri. His season could be described as somewhat of a disappointment as he led the drivers’ championship for most of the season before having a major drop-off in the last 10 races. That drop-off saw him lose the drivers’ championship to Norris and fall to third in the standings behind Verstappen.

On the constructors’ side, Red Bull was unable to unseat Mercedes for second place and wound up third. This was more or less expected as Red Bull was a one-driver dominant team, with Yuki Tsunoda unable to secure a significant amount of points this season.

Red Bull and McLaren may have dominated the current set of technical regulations, but there will be a new set technical regulations next season. The cars will be required to be smaller and lighter, ditching DRS for active aerodynamics. All constructors will be starting their design from scratch, and everyone will be on a level playing field. Additionally, 2026 will see the introduction of both Audi and Cadillac to the paddock.