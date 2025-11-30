Max Verstappen wins in Qatar to extend title fight to Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen on Sunday won the Qatar Grand Prix to ensure a showdown in Abu Dhabi for the drivers’ championship.

McLaren opted against pitting during a safety car, keeping both drivers out while most of the field, including Verstappen, pitted for fresh tires. With a maximum of 25 laps per tire and two stops required, McLaren was unable build up a lead that covered up a pit stop, which ultimately led to Oscar Piastri finishing second and Lando Norris fourth.

Were McLaren correct not to pit their drivers under the safety car? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/kgfp1eXg4k — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) November 30, 2025

After the race, Norris sits at 408 points. Verstappen and Piastri trail behind with 396 and 392 points, respectively.

While Norris can still secure his first drivers’ championship with a third-place finish in Abu Dhabi, the margin of error is thin for McLaren. Verstappen will be with driving with nothing to lose, and there is a realistic chance for him to secure his fifth drivers’ championship.