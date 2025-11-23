Max Verstappen wins Las Vegas GP

Max Verstappen overtook Lando Norris on the opening turn of the the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday and never looked back, securing his 69th P1 finish of his career while also keeping his slim title chances alive.

Norris, who slipped from P1 to P3 on the first lap, was able to battle his way past George Russell to finish 2nd and ahead of Oscar Piastri, who finished 4th and has been unable to secure a podium finish since the Italian Grand Prix.

As a result, Norris still leads the drivers standings with 408 points. Piastri and Verstappen trail behind with 378 and 366 points, respectively.

Two races and a sprint remain — in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

To ensure the title fight goes down to the last race in Abu Dhabi, Verstappen must outscore Norris by 17 points in Qatar, and Piastri must outscore Norris by 5 points.