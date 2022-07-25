Denny Hamlin hints that beef with Ross Chastain is not over

Denny Hamlin may have gotten revenge on Ross Chastain on Sunday, but the beef between them may not be over.

Hamlin initially won Sunday’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 Cup Series race at Pocono Speedway until his car failed inspection. He was partly responsible for Chastain running into the wall with 18 laps left in the race. Chastain acknowledged after the race that he had it coming to him.

But things may not be over.

Hamlin was asked after the race whether the score was settled. He didn’t say it was.

"What did you want me to do?"@dennyhamlin addressed how he raced Ross Chastain late at @PoconoRaceway en route to his win. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/6d98WVbpfT — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 24, 2022

“We’re going to just keep racing hard until we get the respect back from these guys. It’s not just that. We’ve been wrecked four times — twice while leading — in the last 10 months. I’m at the end of it,” Hamlin said.

It sounds like if Hamlin sees Chastain in a bad spot on the track in the future, he won’t hesitate to take out the No. 2 car. Chastain better stay on high alert.