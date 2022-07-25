 Skip to main content
Denny Hamlin hints that beef with Ross Chastain is not over

July 24, 2022
by Larry Brown
Denny Hamlin with a serious look

Mar 20, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Denny Hamlin may have gotten revenge on Ross Chastain on Sunday, but the beef between them may not be over.

Hamlin initially won Sunday’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 Cup Series race at Pocono Speedway until his car failed inspection. He was partly responsible for Chastain running into the wall with 18 laps left in the race. Chastain acknowledged after the race that he had it coming to him.

But things may not be over.

Hamlin was asked after the race whether the score was settled. He didn’t say it was.

“We’re going to just keep racing hard until we get the respect back from these guys. It’s not just that. We’ve been wrecked four times — twice while leading — in the last 10 months. I’m at the end of it,” Hamlin said.

It sounds like if Hamlin sees Chastain in a bad spot on the track in the future, he won’t hesitate to take out the No. 2 car. Chastain better stay on high alert.

