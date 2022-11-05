Kyle Busch shares the 1 issue he is most concerned about with NASCAR

Kyle Busch is prepared for a big transition after this season ends and has a lot of new matters to face. But that’s not actually what is his biggest issue of concern when it comes to NASCAR.

Busch participated in a survey with The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck, who has been asking drivers the same 12 questions. One of the questions is: “When you think about NASCAR five years from now, what are you the most optimistic about and what worries you the most?”

Busch shared that the revenue sharing issue is his biggest concern and simultaneously something about which he is optimistic. He shared why it’s so vital.

“We have got to fix our sport in its ability for survival. We are in survival mode right now,” Busch said.

Busch noted how he ended up leaving Joe Gibbs Racing after his car lost its key sponsor.

Busch also mentioned that beyond revenue sharing, the future of the actual cars is a serious issue. He noted how the cars are already too heavy for the tires. If they go to electric cars in the future, that will make things even more difficult.

As far as the revenue sharing issue goes, representatives for several teams have met with NASCAR to share their proposals for revenue sharing.

Currently, the teams get 25 percent of the TV revenue, the tracks get 65 percent, and NASCAR gets 10 percent. Teams currently make 60-80 percent of their money from sponsorships, which makes it difficult to have stability. Such a system can leave teams one lost sponsorship deal away from major problems, like what happened with Busch and JGR.