Kyle Larson has drastic suggestion for Texas Motor Speedway

Kyle Larson has a drastic suggestion for Texas Motor Speedway.

Larson is not a fan of the racetrack at Texas Motor Speedway, which has faced complaints from numerous drivers. TMS held two Cup Series events this season — the All-Star Race and Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. The All-Star Race is headed to North Wilkesboro next year, which gives Speedway Motorsports (owners of Texas Motor Speedway) about a year to make changes to their track.

Larson thinks they should blow it all up.

“I would like them to demolish this place first and then start over from scratch,” Larson said Saturday.

Kyle Busch in an interview on Sunday agreed with Larson.

Changes were made at Texas Motor Speedway in 2017. They reduced the banking in turns 1 and 2 and expanded the racing surface width for those turns as well. The result is most drivers don’t find the track conducive to good racing.

Many NASCAR fans have long disliked Texas Motor Speedway due to its origins. North Wilkesboro Speedway lost its races in order to create room on the schedule for Texas Motor Speedway. There also were big drainage issues at the track.

Drivers have different opinions on what changes Texas should make in the future. Some think they should make it shorter, while others have talked about making it another superspeedway.

Larson thinks they should start over.