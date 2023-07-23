 Skip to main content
Kyle Larson ticked off at Denny Hamlin after incident

July 23, 2023
by Larry Brown
Kyle Larson talks with the media

Sep 1, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) talks with the media during the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day at Charlotte Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Larson was ticked off at Denny Hamlin after what transpired between them late in the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday.

Late in the race, the two were out in front and there was plenty of room on the track. But as they exited Turn 1 during Lap 154, Hamlin pushed up against Larson, and Larson went into the wall.

The race came under caution. Larson bumped Hamlin to express his anger.

After the restart, Hamlin was able to take the lead. The No. 11 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing won the race under caution, resulting in fans booing.

Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports finished 20th. Larson did not hide his displeasure after the race; he admitted he was pissed.

“I’m not going to let it tarnish a friendship on the track, but I am pissed. And I feel like I should be pissed,” Larson told NBC in a post-race interview.

“We’re friends. Yes, this makes things sh—y and awkward. But [Hamlin is] always right. All the buddies know that he’s always right. So I’m sure he was in the right there as well,” Larson said of Hamlin, sarcastically.

Hamlin was unapologetic over his radio after the incident.

“He had a lane. It’s his choice to stay in it,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin was also unapologetic about his win, bearing no blame for what happened with Larson or Alex Bowman, who also had an incident with Hamlin.

In the end, Hamlin took home his seventh win at Pocono and 50th overall in the Cup Series.

