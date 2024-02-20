Richard Childress fired stern message toward his pit crew

Former NASCAR driver Richard Childress was not pleased with his pit crew after their botched pit stop during Monday’s Daytona 500.

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch pitted on Lap 133 of 200 after Stage 2 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Busch’s pit crew accidentally left a lug nut loose on the front left wheel of his No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Busch had to navigate a full lap without letting his wheel come off to avoid being hit with a penalty.

The 2-time NASCAR Cup Series champion was able to get his vehicle back to pit road in one piece, but not before Busch’s front wheel began sparking on the track.

Childress himself got on his team’s radio to chastise his pit crew.

“Crew guys get your head out of your ass and stop f–king up,” said Childress.

The pit crew error was an unfortunate setback for Busch, who came into Monday’s race seeking his first ever win at Daytona. Busch’s 19th attempt wasn’t the charm he was hoping for as the 38-year-old driver finished 12th.

