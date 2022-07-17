 Skip to main content
RIcky Stenhouse Jr. selling mansion for $16 million

July 17, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Ricky Stenhouse Jr in sunglasses

Mar 20, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is selling his home in North Carolina, and let’s just say there are few people who would call the property a humble abode.

Stenhouse’s home in Mooresville, N.C., was recently listed for $15,995,000. Listing agents Heather Gibbs and Josh Tucker would not confirm that the 9,986-square-foot home belongs to Stenhouse, but ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren discovered that the owner of the home is Slide Job LLC. That is Stenhouse’s company.

The home is built on 140 acres that were previously owned by retired NASCAR driver Ernie Irvan. A home that sat on the property before burned down, and Stenhouse built the mansion that is there today. It features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an infinity pool with pool house, putting green and 18-stall horse stable. There is also a 136-by-240-foot covered arena for horse riding. Stenhouse built the horse riding facility for his daughter.

Here is a video that shows the property:

Anyone who is looking to live in the Charlotte area and has $16 million to spare would be lucky to have it.

Stenhouse is 15th in the Cup standings. The NASCAR driver is known for having a bit of a temper and has already gone off on some fellow racers this year.

.

