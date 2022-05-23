 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, May 22, 2022

Ryan Blaney wins All-Star race despite window netting controversy

May 22, 2022
by Larry Brown

Ryan Blaney car window

Ryan Blaney won the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday night at Texas Motor Speedway, and his victory came under controversial circumstances.

Blaney was the leader and thought he had won as he crossed the finish line. But when he crossed the finish line, the yellow caution flag was out because Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had gone into the wall.

All-Star Race rules say the competition must end under a green flag, so the race wasn’t over. Blaney unlatched his window netting to celebrate but had to hastily refasten it.

Blaney continued racing another two laps in overtime and held off Denny Hamlin to win.

Blaney was able to take home a $1 million prize for winning the race. He was grateful the late caution and window issue did not interfere with the final result.

Many people were happy that NASCAR didn’t let the caution flag or netting issue get in the way of allowing Blaney the chance to win.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus