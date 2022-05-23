Ryan Blaney wins All-Star race despite window netting controversy

Ryan Blaney won the NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday night at Texas Motor Speedway, and his victory came under controversial circumstances.

Blaney was the leader and thought he had won as he crossed the finish line. But when he crossed the finish line, the yellow caution flag was out because Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had gone into the wall.

The caution came out before the leader took the checkered flag. We'll go to NASCAR Overtime. pic.twitter.com/AbGB7BByt1 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 23, 2022

All-Star Race rules say the competition must end under a green flag, so the race wasn’t over. Blaney unlatched his window netting to celebrate but had to hastily refasten it.

#NASCAR … Ryan Blaney was celebrating with his team over the radio when told the race is not over because of the yellow. "Are you serious, the race is not over? What the (adult world)." Blaney has unlatched his window net. — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) May 23, 2022

Blaney continued racing another two laps in overtime and held off Denny Hamlin to win.

Blaney was able to take home a $1 million prize for winning the race. He was grateful the late caution and window issue did not interfere with the final result.

Many people were happy that NASCAR didn’t let the caution flag or netting issue get in the way of allowing Blaney the chance to win.