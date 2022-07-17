Video: Austin Dillon, Brad Keselowski get into it under caution

Austin Dillon and Brad Keselowski got into it during Stage 2 of Sunday’s Cup Series race at New Hampshire.

The race was under caution on lap 164 out of 301. Dillon drifted up the track and bumped into Keselowski. Keselowski responded by ramming into Dillon and bumping the No. 3 car into the infield.

THEY'RE FIGHTING WITH THEIR CARS! Brad Keselowski and Austin Dillon are wrecking each other down the backstretch! #NASCAR 📺 : @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/qU1LM2tZgZ — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 17, 2022

Nobody seemed to know the reason why Dillon initiated contact with Keselowski. Some speculated that Dillon may have had some lingering negative feelings towards Keselowski over last year’s crash at Michigan.

Dillon entered Sunday’s race No. 20 in the playoff standings. Keselowski and the No. 6 Ford entered No. 29.