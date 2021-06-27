 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, June 27, 2021

Fans give NC State baseball amazing reception after CWS disaster

June 27, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

NC State logo

NC State was eliminated from the College World Series on Saturday in heartbreaking fashion, and the team’s supporters did all they could to lift the Wolfpack up amid terrible circumstances.

NC State ended up with just 13 players available for Friday’s game against Vanderbilt due to COVID-19 protocols. As a result, several freshman with minimal experience had to start. The Wolfpack lost 3-1, and a rematch that was scheduled for Saturday was declared a no-contest.

After NC State was forced to bow out of the College World Series, fans packed Doak Field in Raleigh to welcome the team home.

A swarm of Wolfpack supporters greeted the team outside the ballpark as well.

NC State’s appearance in the College World Series was just the program’s first since 2013. They advanced to the semifinals with victories over Stanford and Vanderbilt. With the tournament being double-elimination, NC State would have had two chances to beat the Commodores again to advance. Unfortunately, the Wolfpack never got a fair shot.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus