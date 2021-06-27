Fans give NC State baseball amazing reception after CWS disaster

NC State was eliminated from the College World Series on Saturday in heartbreaking fashion, and the team’s supporters did all they could to lift the Wolfpack up amid terrible circumstances.

NC State ended up with just 13 players available for Friday’s game against Vanderbilt due to COVID-19 protocols. As a result, several freshman with minimal experience had to start. The Wolfpack lost 3-1, and a rematch that was scheduled for Saturday was declared a no-contest.

After NC State was forced to bow out of the College World Series, fans packed Doak Field in Raleigh to welcome the team home.

After what’s been a heartbreaking 36 hours for us, you’ve helped put some of the pieces back together. Thank you, #WPN, for always having our backs pic.twitter.com/aEmCWR4JpC — #Pack9 (@NCStateBaseball) June 27, 2021

A swarm of Wolfpack supporters greeted the team outside the ballpark as well.

NC State’s appearance in the College World Series was just the program’s first since 2013. They advanced to the semifinals with victories over Stanford and Vanderbilt. With the tournament being double-elimination, NC State would have had two chances to beat the Commodores again to advance. Unfortunately, the Wolfpack never got a fair shot.