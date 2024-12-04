Jerry Jeudy shares first post after revenge game against Broncos

Jerry Jeudy promised he would ball out in his return to the Mile High City, and he did not disappoint.

Jeudy was basically a one-man offense for the Cleveland Browns on Monday in their 41-32 loss to the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. Jeudy racked up 235 yards on 9 catches. He also had a spectacular 70-yard touchdown that led to him taunting his former fan base.

Jeudy’s gaudy receiving yard total was the most by a wideout against his former team in NFL history. On Tuesday, Jeudy immortalized his historic game with a post on Instagram.

“They doubted the comeback, so I made it unforgettable,” Jeudy captioned his post.

Jeudy’s previous career high in receiving yards was 154, which he also did on the same field as a member of the Broncos two seasons ago.

The Browns wide receiver’s epic revenge game, however, was not enough to get a victory. It arguably wasn’t even the biggest storyline of the contest.

Browns quarterback Jameis Winston, who fed Jeudy all game, had himself a record-breaking performance as well.

Winston set the Browns’ single-game franchise record for passing yards with an eye-popping 34/58 passing clip for 497 yards with four touchdowns. But at the same time, he also threw three backbreaking interceptions to cost Cleveland any shot of an upset.