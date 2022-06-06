Video: Tennessee star threw up middle finger after delivering big hit

Tennessee star Jordan Beck had a pretty hilarious way of celebrating a key game-tying double Sunday.

Beck, the Volunteers’ standout right fielder, delivered a game-tying double in the 9th inning of Sunday’s regional game against Georgia Tech. As he rounded first base and headed for second, he offered up a very unusual celebration — he flipped the middle finger in the general direction of the outfield, arguably taunting his opponents.

Jordan Beck on the base path is us. All of us. Talkin, flippin, winnin. pic.twitter.com/eLfiZPF9gD — Houston Kress (@VolRumorMill) June 6, 2022

While it can be hard to see live, screenshots left little doubt as to what Beck’s gesture was.

Protect Jordan Beck pic.twitter.com/h3ogOaVwuv — Fred Volstone (@FredVolstone) June 6, 2022

Beck may not have really known what he was doing at the time. After the game, a 9-6 Tennessee win, he admitted that he blacked out a bit after realizing he’d done the job.

Jordan Beck on his RBI double: I was super excited. I had a little bit of a blackout moment. I told myself I wasn't going to let the guy beat me. #Vols — Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) June 6, 2022

Sure, some coaches probably wouldn’t approve of this kind of celebration, and the NCAA may have something to say about it as well. Still, this was a huge moment for Beck. The hit ended up being the catalyst for what turned out to be a six-run ninth in a huge win for the Vols, and he just got a little bit fired up. Maybe he can try pinning the blame on Eli Manning.

Tennessee’s win advanced them to the NCAA Super Regional to face Notre Dame, which will begin Friday.