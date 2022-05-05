Eli Manning has funny response to Draymond Green’s middle fingers

Eli Manning might not be the first person you think of when considering cool athletes, but he certainly regards himself as a trendsetter.

Manning joked on Twitter Wednesday in response to the Draymond Green incident from the night before.

Green got irritated with Memphis Grizzlies fans and flipped them the double bird during the first quarter of Game 2 (video here).

Manning shared a very appropriate comment on Twitter.

I apologize for starting this trend!! https://t.co/ikkQ2cnnqF — Eli Manning (@EliManning) May 4, 2022

“I apologize for starting this trend!!” Manning wrote.

Those who followed Eli and Peyton’s “ManningCast” during “Monday Night Football” games on ESPN last fall know to what he is referring. Eli mimicked Philly fans by flipping the double bird, and he did it on live TV, much like Draymond. The only difference is Eli didn’t get fined the way Green will.