Police share findings in college baseball water cooler investigation

Police in Kansas opened an investigation this week after a college baseball team was accused of trying to poison the water cooler of an opponent, and they have determined that neither team was responsible for what happened.

Kansas Wesleyan University filed an incident report last week with the Lindsborg Police Department following allegations that someone with Bethany College tried to poison Kansas Wesleyan’s team water cooler. The alleged incident occurred on April 24, which is when KWU played the third of a three-game series against Bethany College. KWU won the game in an insane 33-2 blowout. After the game, a Twitter account called KWU Barstool shared a photo of what allegedly showed paint thinner in Kansas Wesleyan’s water cooler.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the LPD told TMZ that no one from either team tampered with the water supply. Rather, two male juveniles were identified as being responsible. The investigation is still ongoing.

KWU listed offenses in its incident report that included criminal threat, contaminated food/water sources, battery, knowing/recklessly causing bodily harm and criminal damage to property. Bethany College also filed a report with the police over the same incident.

It is unclear if charges will be filed. While it is certainly good news that a team did not attempt to poison an opponent, that does not make the act any less disturbing.