 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, August 23, 2024

Tennessee baseball coach gets record money in huge new contract

August 23, 2024
by R.P. Salao
Read
Tony Vitello holds up his fingers

Tennessee Head Coach Tony Vitello disputes a call at the NCAA Baseball Tournament Knoxville Regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, June 4, 2021. Kns Vols Regional Opener

Tennessee has backed up the Brinks truck for their championship-winning baseball coach Tony Vitello.

After leading the Volunteers to a historic run toward a national title, Vitello was rewarded with a contract befitting his achievements.

Tennessee agreed to sign the 45-year-old coach to a five-year contract worth upwards of $15 million. The deal instantly made Vitello the highest-paid NCAA baseball coach by a landslide.

In June, Tennessee beat Texas A&M 6-5 to score the school’s first College World Series title in program history.

Vitello led the Vols to a 50-11 regular season record — the only team to breach the 50-win plateau. They continued their dominance in the postseason with a 10-2 run, making them the first team since Wichita State in 1989 to tally 60 wins in one season.

Given the hero’s welcome Vitello received from Knoxville during Tennessee’s championship parade a few weeks ago, Volunteers supporters probably aren’t opposed to the coach’s new megadeal.

Article Tags

Tennessee BaseballTony Vitello
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus