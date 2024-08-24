Tennessee baseball coach gets record money in huge new contract

Tennessee has backed up the Brinks truck for their championship-winning baseball coach Tony Vitello.

After leading the Volunteers to a historic run toward a national title, Vitello was rewarded with a contract befitting his achievements.

Tennessee agreed to sign the 45-year-old coach to a five-year contract worth upwards of $15 million. The deal instantly made Vitello the highest-paid NCAA baseball coach by a landslide.

The other incredible aspect of this new deal is that Tony Vitello will earn $3 million annually. He will be, by far, the highest paid coach in @NCAABaseball. Well deserved. https://t.co/qYh6Qqj7Cr — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) August 23, 2024

In June, Tennessee beat Texas A&M 6-5 to score the school’s first College World Series title in program history.

Vitello led the Vols to a 50-11 regular season record — the only team to breach the 50-win plateau. They continued their dominance in the postseason with a 10-2 run, making them the first team since Wichita State in 1989 to tally 60 wins in one season.

Given the hero’s welcome Vitello received from Knoxville during Tennessee’s championship parade a few weeks ago, Volunteers supporters probably aren’t opposed to the coach’s new megadeal.