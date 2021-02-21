Video: FAU freshman Caleb Pendleton hits two grand slams in same inning in first two career ABs

Caleb Pendleton went viral on Saturday night for a truly unbelievable athletic feat.

Pendleton is a freshman for Florida Atlantic and made his college debut on Saturday against UCF. The catcher launched a grand slam in his first career at-bat, which came in the bottom of the second inning. That made it 5-2. As if that weren’t enough, FAU batted around, and Pendleton launched a second grand slam in the inning to make it 12-2!

Here’s the video. The second homer went into the trees!

WATCH as @FAUBaseball's Caleb Pendleton hits not one, but TWO GRAND SLAMS IN ONE INNING …did we mention these were the true freshman's first two collegiate at-bats? #SCTop10 | @SportsCenter | @ESPNAssignDesk | @notthefakeSVP | #TheCUSAWay pic.twitter.com/YcJFs7FRXn — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) February 21, 2021

What an accomplishment!

Amazingly, UCF managed to get Pendleton out in his next two at-bats. But that wasn’t before the freshman did enough damage to last a week.

Of course, Pendleton’s accomplishment wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Fernando Tatis Sr. Tatis, the father of young Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr., hit two grand slams in the same inning in 1999 for the Cardinals against the Dodgers. The wildest part about his accomplishment is that he did it off the same pitcher; the Dodgers left Chan Ho Park in the game long enough for that to happen. UCF didn’t make that mistake, but Pendleton still burned them.