Video: Virginia P Mike Vasil does the Trevor Bauer celebrations

The Trevor Bauer celebrations are spreading.

Virginia Cavaliers pitcher Mike Vasil started against Texas at the College World Series on Thursday night. He was dealing and allowed just one earned run while striking out eight through six.

In the top of the sixth inning, Vasil got consecutive strikeouts to end the half-inning. After his first strikeout, he did the wavy arms celebration that Bauer has done on the mound.

Then after getting his second strikeout, Vasil broke out the Bauer sword celebration.

– Mike Vasil tosses a scoreless 6th Even at 2 in the M6#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/U0IlbBVqF9 — Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) June 25, 2021

Bauer should be proud that his celebrations are spreading.

Of course, the sword celebration is extra fitting for Vasil, who pitches for the Virginia Cavaliers. The crossed swords are part of the Virginia logo.