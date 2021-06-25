 Skip to main content
Video: Virginia P Mike Vasil does the Trevor Bauer celebrations

June 24, 2021
by Larry Brown

Mike Vasil celebration

The Trevor Bauer celebrations are spreading.

Virginia Cavaliers pitcher Mike Vasil started against Texas at the College World Series on Thursday night. He was dealing and allowed just one earned run while striking out eight through six.

In the top of the sixth inning, Vasil got consecutive strikeouts to end the half-inning. After his first strikeout, he did the wavy arms celebration that Bauer has done on the mound.

Then after getting his second strikeout, Vasil broke out the Bauer sword celebration.

Bauer should be proud that his celebrations are spreading.

Of course, the sword celebration is extra fitting for Vasil, who pitches for the Virginia Cavaliers. The crossed swords are part of the Virginia logo.

