Michigan State player had funny uniform mishap during March Madness

Michigan State Spartans guard AJ Hoggard started March Madness with a pretty hilarious uniform error.

Fans were quick to note that Hoggard appeared to start the Spartans’ game against Mississippi State with his uniform shorts on backward. It was pretty simple to spot, as the trim on the side of the Spartan jerseys is meant to match from top to bottom, and Hoggard’s very much did not.

i think aj hoggard's shorts are on backwards pic.twitter.com/b7cDyFUPuW — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) March 21, 2024

Did Michigan State's AJ Hoggard have his shorts on backwards for the first part of the game? pic.twitter.com/BGcxzYF0WI — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) March 21, 2024

Hoggard, a senior, seemingly corrected the issue within the first few minutes of the game, but he still was on the floor long enough for everyone to get a good chuckle about it. He can take solace in the fact that he is hardly the first person this has happened to.

The sartorial error did not seem to have much of an impact on Hoggard or the Spartans. He contributed five points in the first half, and Michigan State led by seven at the half.