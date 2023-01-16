Alabama basketball player arrested on murder charge

An Alabama basketball player was arrested Sunday on a capital murder charge stemming from a shooting in Tuscaloosa.

Darius Miles, a 21-year-old junior forward, was one of two suspects arrested and charged with capital murder after a predawn shooting that killed a 23-year-old woman, via AL.com. Miles was held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail, having been led in wearing handcuffs.

The University of Alabama issued a statement confirming Miles’ arrest, adding that he is “no longer a member of the Alabama men’s basketball team.”

The University of Alabama just sent the following statement on the arrest of basketball player Darius Miles.

Miles appeared in 30 games for the Crimson Tide last year, averaging 5.8 points and 3.3 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per game. He had appeared in six games this season, and had just been ruled out for the year Saturday due to an ankle injury. Despite that, he was on the bench with teammates during Saturday’s blowout win over LSU.