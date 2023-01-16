 Skip to main content
Alabama basketball player arrested on murder charge

January 15, 2023
by Grey Papke
Darius Miles playing for Alabama

Nov 7, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Darius Miles (2) controls the ball against Longwood Lancers during first half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

An Alabama basketball player was arrested Sunday on a capital murder charge stemming from a shooting in Tuscaloosa.

Darius Miles, a 21-year-old junior forward, was one of two suspects arrested and charged with capital murder after a predawn shooting that killed a 23-year-old woman, via AL.com. Miles was held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail, having been led in wearing handcuffs.

The University of Alabama issued a statement confirming Miles’ arrest, adding that he is “no longer a member of the Alabama men’s basketball team.”

Miles appeared in 30 games for the Crimson Tide last year, averaging 5.8 points and 3.3 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per game. He had appeared in six games this season, and had just been ruled out for the year Saturday due to an ankle injury. Despite that, he was on the bench with teammates during Saturday’s blowout win over LSU.

