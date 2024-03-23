Everyone said the same thing after Auburn lost to Yale

Auburn became the latest high seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament to succumb to the madness of March.

4-seed Auburn was upset by 13-seed Yale in a 78-76 affair at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Wash.

Bruce Pearl’s squad held a 68-58 advantage with just over seven minutes left in the contest. Auburn’s lead evaporated after they were outscored 20-8 the rest of the way.

Several fans on X couldn’t help but notice Auburn’s loss as part of a brutal trend for the SEC, who had a whopping eight teams make this year’s NCAA tournament. The first six SEC teams who played went 1-5 against teams with lower seeds.

The SEC's tournament so far:

8 seed Mississippi State housed by 9 Michigan State

14 Oakland beats 3 Kentucky

11 Oregon beats 6 South Carolina

2 Tennessee beats 15 Saint Peter's

7 Florida gives up 102 to 10 Colorado

13 Yale takes down 4 Auburn That's 1-5. Abysmal. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 22, 2024

SEC gettin cooked while a conference that won’t even exist in 6 months is rolling 5-0. pic.twitter.com/KfGlhjLz36 — Thicc-Fil-A, a Habitual Pot Stirrer (@SwooshMcDuck) March 22, 2024

SEC teams exiting the NCAA tournament two at a time. pic.twitter.com/lTbunXIwgy — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) March 22, 2024

Auburn’s 4-13 upset loss against Yale wasn’t even the worst one. 3-seed Kentucky was similarly stunned by 14-seed Oakland thanks to the heroics of Steph Curry Jack Gohle.

Both Yale and Oakland had made the “Big Dance” after winning their respective conference tournaments. Fans haven’t forgotten how SEC commissioner Greg Sankey had recently called for the abolishment of such automatic bids for smaller conferences.

Friendly reminder that SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is a stain on college sports and his precious “competitive basketball league” is proving to be quite fraudulent pic.twitter.com/XDSCDr0mPx — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) March 22, 2024

Greg Sankey really just said the NCAA Tournament should get rid of auto bids right before 2 of the SEC's 3 best teams lost to Oakland & Yale: pic.twitter.com/WCssgVqD5I — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) March 22, 2024

Greg Sankey deserved every bit of those last few minutes. Don’t lay a finger on our tournament. — Trilly Donovan (@trillydonovan) March 22, 2024

This is what Greg Sankey wants to take away from you. pic.twitter.com/a0HnlU1Ge1 — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) March 23, 2024

Guess that’s why Greg Sankey didn’t want mid majors in the tourney — Jason Kirk (buy my novel) (@JasonKirk_fyi) March 22, 2024

Tennessee was the lone SEC team among the conference’s first six to win their first-round matchup. The 2-seed squad demolished Saint Peter’s 83-49. 4-seed Alabama and 9-seed Texas A&M are the two other active teams from the SEC as of writing.