Everyone said the same thing after Auburn lost to Yale

March 22, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Bruce Pearl looking concerned

Auburn became the latest high seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament to succumb to the madness of March.

4-seed Auburn was upset by 13-seed Yale in a 78-76 affair at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Wash.

Bruce Pearl’s squad held a 68-58 advantage with just over seven minutes left in the contest. Auburn’s lead evaporated after they were outscored 20-8 the rest of the way.

Several fans on X couldn’t help but notice Auburn’s loss as part of a brutal trend for the SEC, who had a whopping eight teams make this year’s NCAA tournament. The first six SEC teams who played went 1-5 against teams with lower seeds.

Auburn’s 4-13 upset loss against Yale wasn’t even the worst one. 3-seed Kentucky was similarly stunned by 14-seed Oakland thanks to the heroics of Steph Curry Jack Gohle.

Both Yale and Oakland had made the “Big Dance” after winning their respective conference tournaments. Fans haven’t forgotten how SEC commissioner Greg Sankey had recently called for the abolishment of such automatic bids for smaller conferences.

Tennessee was the lone SEC team among the conference’s first six to win their first-round matchup. The 2-seed squad demolished Saint Peter’s 83-49. 4-seed Alabama and 9-seed Texas A&M are the two other active teams from the SEC as of writing.

