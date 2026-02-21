Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Benches clear in Saint Louis-VCU game

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
St Louis and VCU in a skirmish

Benches cleared on Friday night during the A-10 game between Saint Louis and VCU at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo.

The Billikens beat the Rams 88-75 to improve to 25-2 and drop VCU to 21-7. Saint Louis was leading 88-69 with 6.4 seconds left when things got chippy. Saint Louis was attempting to dribble out the clock to finish the game, and VCU guard Nyk Lewis decided to reach in for a steal. Robbie Avila didn’t appreciate the contact and gave Lewis a shove. It didn’t take long for both benches to clear, with coaches and players all making their way towards the fight.

Barry Evans and Quentin Jones were given flagrant 2 fouls and ejected. Every player who left the bench was also ejected, following standard NCAA protocol.

This is the second straight year there has been some drama between the teams. There was a delay in the game between the teams last year due to a fan brawl in the stands.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App