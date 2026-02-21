Benches clear in Saint Louis-VCU game

Benches cleared on Friday night during the A-10 game between Saint Louis and VCU at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo.

The Billikens beat the Rams 88-75 to improve to 25-2 and drop VCU to 21-7. Saint Louis was leading 88-69 with 6.4 seconds left when things got chippy. Saint Louis was attempting to dribble out the clock to finish the game, and VCU guard Nyk Lewis decided to reach in for a steal. Robbie Avila didn’t appreciate the contact and gave Lewis a shove. It didn’t take long for both benches to clear, with coaches and players all making their way towards the fight.

BENCHES CLEAR IN SAINT LOUIS 🤯 VCU AND SLU BRAWL ON THE COURT pic.twitter.com/IRZHItxY7L — A10 Talk (@A10Talk) February 21, 2026

Barry Evans and Quentin Jones were given flagrant 2 fouls and ejected. Every player who left the bench was also ejected, following standard NCAA protocol.

Alright so after watching all the replays of the fight and hearing from both coaches here’s what happened — SLU is dribbling the ball out and Nyk Lewis steals it.



Robbie Avila shoves Lewis, who goes flying into the stands. Then Barry Evans shoves Kellen Thames, who also flys… — Zach Joachim (@ZachJoachim) February 21, 2026

This is the second straight year there has been some drama between the teams. There was a delay in the game between the teams last year due to a fan brawl in the stands.