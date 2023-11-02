Late Bob Knight once asked to be buried upside down

Legendary former college basketball coach Bob Knight died on Wednesday at the age of 83. He was known for his great soundbites and on-court antics as much as his incredible success as a head coach at Indiana.

One of Knight’s great quotes came when he addressed the crowd on Senior Day at Indiana on March 12, 1994.

“When my time on Earth is gone and my activities here are passed, I want they bury me upside down, and my critics can kiss my a–,” Knight declared.

Knight died while surrounded by his family in Bloomington, Ind. Now his family will have the opportunity to make good on his wishes from nearly 30 years ago.

Knight led Indiana to three national championships and was a four-time National Coach of the Year winner. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, Army Sports Hall of Fame and Indiana Hoosiers Hall of Fame.