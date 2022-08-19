Report: Surprise school actively recruiting Bronny James

A new school can reportedly be added to the growing list of suitors vying for Bronny James.

According to Jamie Shaw of On3 Sports, the Memphis Tigers have joined in on the Bronny sweepstakes and are actively recruiting the 17-year-old.

Shaw reported that Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway was impressed by Bronny’s performance during last month’s Nike Peach Jam tournament. Bronny averaged 15.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists in six games.

There are a few potential ties between Bronny, Memphis and Hardaway, according to Shaw. Ashton Hardaway, Penny’s son, is transferring to Sierra Canyon where Bronny will be a senior this season. The two also wrapped up a three-game European tour with the California Basketball Club on Thursday.

In addition, Penny Hardaway and LeBron James are two of the more popular Nike-sponsored athletes of all-time. Memphis is also under contract with Nike through the upcoming season.

On Tuesday, On3 reported that Oregon was the favorite to land Bronny, although LeBron appeared to play down the rumor.

On3 also said that Ohio State and USC were in the running to land Bronny. Along with USC, UCLA has been pursuing him as well. They are the favorite to land Bronny, according to one sportsbook.

Bronny is the 43rd-ranked recruit in the 2023 class, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

H/T Sports Illustrated