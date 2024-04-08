Caitlin Clark shares first post after losing national title game

Caitlin Clark showed the utmost grace with her first post after playing her final game in an Iowa uniform.

The Iowa Hawkeyes lost the national championship game 87-75 against the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

After the game, Clark took to X to express her gratitude toward everyone who was a part of her epic 4-year journey as the face of women’s college basketball.

“Words cannot express my love for my teammates, coaches, fans and our university – Thanks for making my dreams come true. Wearing Iowa across my chest the last four years has been an honor. This place will always be home,” wrote Clark with a heart emoji.

Clark didn’t have the best shooting night to close out her amateur career. She went 10/28 and 5/13 from three. But she still finished with 30 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists — all team highs.

Clark also had her usual electrifying shots from near the logo.

What Clark has done for women’s basketball at large cannot be overstated. South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley echoed that exact sentiment as she thanked Clark as the Gamecocks celebrated their national title.