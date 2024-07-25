Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan reveals 6 finalists for his college commitment

Kiyan Anthony has narrowed down his college list to a clear top six.

Kiyan, the 17-year-old son of retired 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, announced in a post to social media on Thursday the six finalists for his college commitment. They are Auburn, Syracuse, Florida State, Ohio State, USC, and Rutgers.

A consensus four-star recruit in the class of 2025, Kiyan is a 6-foot-5 shooting guard who is heading into his senior year at Long Island Lutheran High School in Brookville, N.Y. Kiyan revealed earlier this month that he will be making his official college choice around October or November.

It is worth noting that Carmelo famously attended Syracuse and helped lead them to the 2003 national championship. That said, Kiyan has been visiting around in recent months and even had a photoshoot with one of the other schools on his top-six list. As such, Syracuse might not necessarily be a foregone conclusion for him at this point.