Charleston makes major higher to replace Pat Kelsey

March 30, 2024
by Dan Benton
Chris Mack in a suit

Feb 15, 2020; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Chris Mack gives directions during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time since being fired by Louisville in January of 2022, veteran college basketball head coach Chris Mack will return to the sidelines.

Basketball insider Jeff Goodman reports that Mack is expected to take over the reigns in Charleston.

Mack will replace Pat Kelsey, who was, somewhat ironically, named head coach at Louisville earlier this week.

During his 13 seasons as a head coach, first at Xavier and then with the Cardinals, Mack led his teams to nine NCAA tournament appearances, including five straight with the Musketeers from 2013-2014 to 2017-2018. Louisville made the dance just once under Mack (2018-2019).

Over that span, Mack compiled a regular season record of 278-133. In his final year at Xavier, the program finished No. 3 in the AP poll.

With UMass departing for the Mid-American Conference, speculation is that Charleston will join the Atlantic 10 conference. If that comes to fruition, Mack will provide the program significant experience having won two A-10 regular season titles during his time with Xavier.

