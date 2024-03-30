Charleston makes major higher to replace Pat Kelsey

For the first time since being fired by Louisville in January of 2022, veteran college basketball head coach Chris Mack will return to the sidelines.

Basketball insider Jeff Goodman reports that Mack is expected to take over the reigns in Charleston.

BREAKING: Charleston is expected to hire former Xavier and Louisville head coach Chris Mack, source told @thefieldof68. Mack was the primary target of Charleston AD Matt Roberts from the time Pat Kelsey left. Mack went to the NCAA tourney 8 times in 9 seasons at Xavier, his… — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 30, 2024

Mack will replace Pat Kelsey, who was, somewhat ironically, named head coach at Louisville earlier this week.

During his 13 seasons as a head coach, first at Xavier and then with the Cardinals, Mack led his teams to nine NCAA tournament appearances, including five straight with the Musketeers from 2013-2014 to 2017-2018. Louisville made the dance just once under Mack (2018-2019).

Over that span, Mack compiled a regular season record of 278-133. In his final year at Xavier, the program finished No. 3 in the AP poll.

With UMass departing for the Mid-American Conference, speculation is that Charleston will join the Atlantic 10 conference. If that comes to fruition, Mack will provide the program significant experience having won two A-10 regular season titles during his time with Xavier.