 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, March 27, 2024

Louisville appears to have decided on its next head coach

March 27, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read

The Louisville Cardinals logo

Louisville appears to have decided on its next head basketball coach, and they’re not going with a Pitino.

Multiple reports on Wednesday said that the Cardinals are set to hire Pat Kelsey to replace Kenny Payne as their head coach.

The 48-year-old Kelsey has been the head coach at Charleston since 2021 after spending the previous 9 seasons as the head coach at Winthrop. He led Winthrop to the NCAA Tournament twice and earned at least a share of the conerence’s regular season title four times.

Charleston went 31-4 last season and 27-8 this season. They reached the NCAA Tournament both years.

Kelsey was a point guard as a player and has been coaching in college since 2004, first as an assistant and later as a head coach. He is known for bringing energy and passion to his programs.

Louisville could use the enthusiasm from someone leading the program. They are coming off a brutal 2-year stretch where they went 12-52.

Article Tags

Louisville BasketballPat Kelsey
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus