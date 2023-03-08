Chris Beard close to landing new head coach job

Former Texas coach Chris Beard is closing in on a new head coaching position, according to multiple reports.

Beard is the leading candidate to become the new coach at Ole Miss, according to Pete Thamel and Jeff Borzello of ESPN. Ole Miss officials are still doing due diligence on Beard, but appear to be moving toward hiring him.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium added that the two sides have had conversations and even met in person.

Ole Miss and Chris Beard have had multiple conversations and have met in person, sources told @stadium. No deal in place yet, but it's trending in the direction of Beard being the next head coach in Oxford, source told @Stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 8, 2023

There is no doubt about Beard’s coaching pedigree, as he has had success at every stop and took Texas Tech to the championship game in 2019. Ole Miss does have to deal with questions about Beard’s personal history after Texas fired him in January a month after his arrest for domestic violence. Charges against Beard were later dropped and the alleged victim, his fiancee, issued a public statement in which she denied telling police that Beard choked her.

Ole Miss is hunting for a coach to replace Kermit Davis, who was fired in February after five seasons.