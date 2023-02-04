Clemson player lands perfect NIL deal amid painful injury

One Clemson basketball player is expertly turning pain into a payday.

Clemson guard Brevin Galloway revealed in a post to Instagram last week that he suffered a truly horrifying testicular injury. After a recent workout, Galloway’s testicles become severely swollen, requiring emergency surgery. You can read more gross details about Galloway’s injury here.

The senior still has yet to return to the court for Clemson since suffering the injury on Jan. 26. But he did manage to get one positive out of the whole ordeal. Galloway revealed this week that he has signed an NIL deal with (fittingly) an underwear brand.

Shinesty, the underwear brand in question, said in a press release that Galloway likely suffered the injury (officially called a testicular torsion) as a result of him wearing loose-fitting boxers during his workout. The company will now be providing Galloway with some properly-fitting underwear to last him throughout his collegiate career as well as “an undisclosed amount of cash” that will likely be able to cover the deductible for his surgery.

According to WebMD, a testicular torsion occurs when the spermatic cord twists around, cutting off blood flow to the testicle. It is considered to be a medical emergency and can lead to the loss of the testicle altogether if not treated promptly (within several hours).

It is great to see Galloway turning his awful experience into a lucrative one. But you really get an idea here of how NIL deals have changed the game for student-athletes these days. Other prominent ballplayers (no pun intended) have also had painful testicular injuries without the ability to profit off them.